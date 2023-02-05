Nifty may rise to 18,300; RBI MPC meet, global trends to drive markets this week

“There will be a number of significant events taking place in the forthcoming week. To begin with, we have a balance of trade data of two major economies, the US, and the UK. China will publish its M-o-M and Y-o-Y inflation figures. The UK will also reveal GDP and three-month average GDP figures," said Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives & Research at SAMCO Securities.

