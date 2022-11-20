Markets week ahead: Nifty will look for direction ahead of F&O expiry3 min read . Updated: 20 Nov 2022, 12:50 PM IST
- Nifty week ahead: A decisive move above 18400 could result in a short-covering rally, says analyst
Nifty ended almost flat with a minor cut on a week-to-week basis, followed by six straight weeks of gains. The market remained range-bound amid a lack of cues, and it will look for direction ahead of monthly F&O expiry. The good part is that the market is just breathing after a long run-up, and there is a good probability of an upside breakout. However, we are seeing profit-booking in the broader market.