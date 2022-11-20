Markets week ahead: Nifty will look for direction ahead of F&O expiry

According to the option statistics, 18,400 is an immediate hurdle with the highest open interest on the call side. As the put/call ratio is at 0.89, which is oversold territory, a decisive move above 18400 could result in a short-covering rally. On the other hand, 18300 is the immediate base with the most open interest on the put side, while 18,000 is a significant support. The long exposure of FIIs in index futures stands at 65%, which suggests their positive bias.