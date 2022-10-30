Dr. Joseph Thomas, Head of Research, Emkay Wealth Management said, “The hike in the base rate by the ECB by 75 bps and the likelihood of a rate hike by the hawkish Fed in the FOMC meeting which is scheduled for next week, and the encouraging US GDP numbers are factors that may be of consequence to the markets in the coming week. The special additional meeting of the MPC convened by the RBI for Nov.3, 2002, and the possibility of further rate hikes given the persistent inflation is something that market is pondering over with caution at this juncture. We may continue to see some volatility in the markets as we cruise into the new week."