Markets week ahead: US Fed meeting, and will Indian markets see a sell-off again?

In the coming trading sessions this week, investors will keep a close watch on US Fed's monetary policy outcomes and foreign funds flow. Another aggressive rate hike is on the cards from the Fed which has been swaying market sentiments for the past few days. Last week, Indian equities corrected sharply due to feeble global cues amidst recession fears over concerns of a slowdown in major economies. Major economic data further fuelled the mood. India's CPI inflation surged, while the wholesale price index slightly eased in August. However, factory output slowed in July. At home, the market will also gauge RBI's September policy, while the third quarterly season of FY23 that is going to begin next month may result in investors placing bets on value stocks.

