Markets week ahead: Wall Street likely to dictate trends in Indian equities; indexes rejig, F&O expiry among key factors
- In the coming week, global markets are likely to dominate the sentiment in domestic equities.
- Both Sensex and Nifty 50 have gained around 0.5% during the week that ended on February 17th.
- Adani Group's stocks, SpiceJet, Mahindra CIE will be in focus.
This week, markets were in a seesaw amidst the lack of major developments in domestic equities which led to global cues dominating sentiments across. Both Sensex and Nifty 50 closed the week with half a percent upside. In the coming week, between February 20th to 24th, global markets especially Wall Street are likely to dictate the performance. In addition to this, other key factors that could sway domestic markets movement are -- indexes rejig, SpiceJet Q3 earnings, monthly F&O expiry, foreign funds inflow, and RBI's minutes of the meeting.
