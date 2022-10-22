Markets week ahead: Will Sensex, Nifty 50 continue their winning spree?4 min read . Updated: 22 Oct 2022, 10:10 PM IST
- Both Sensex and Nifty 50 continued their winning streak for the sixth consecutive day.
Indian markets broadly witnessed a positive week between October 17-21 despite feeble global peers. Sensex and Nifty 50 surged over 2% each during the week as expectations of an acceleration in demand trends this Diwali along with earnings season lifted overall sentiment. Both Sensex and Nifty 50 continued their winning streak for the sixth consecutive day. Banking stocks outperformed their counterparts. In the coming week, trading in stock markets will be allowed for only 3 days due to a long-leg of holiday on the occasion of Diwali.