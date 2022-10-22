Markets week ahead: Will Sensex, Nifty 50 continue their winning spree?

Further, Mitul Shah - Head of Research at Reliance Securities said, “The Indian rupee breached the 83 per dollar mark for the very first time, on growing demand of dollars from fuel companies and a widening current account deficit. A rising dollar and strengthening US bond yields only contributed to the weakness. The Indian rupee has fallen ~12% against the dollar so far this year. The market fear that more rate hikes by the US Fed could again harden US Treasury yields which could further weaken the rupee."