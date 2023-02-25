Markets week ahead: Will Sensex, Nifty get breather from bears? GDP, auto sales, PMI data among key factors
- From the last time when markets were in green which was February 16, Sensex has erased 1,855.58 points and Nifty 50 has dipped by 570.05 points in six trading sessions. In these six days, investors have recorded more than ₹8.30 lakh crore erosion in wealth.
Domestic market recorded its worst weekly drop in eight months with feeble global cues dominating the sentiment. Worries of more rate hikes have heightened as inflation is still higher than central banks like RBI and US Fed's tolerance limit. Sensex and Nifty 50 ended the week below 59,500 and 17,500 levels. In the coming week, India's GDP numbers alongside other economic data will influence the market's tone. Auto stocks will be in focus too.
