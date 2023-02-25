Domestic market recorded its worst weekly drop in eight months with feeble global cues dominating the sentiment. Worries of more rate hikes have heightened as inflation is still higher than central banks like RBI and US Fed's tolerance limit. Sensex and Nifty 50 ended the week below 59,500 and 17,500 levels. In the coming week, India's GDP numbers alongside other economic data will influence the market's tone. Auto stocks will be in focus too.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}