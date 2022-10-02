What to market from markets between October 3-7?

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "Fed’s hawkish approach to tame inflation through aggressive interest hikes was a misfortune for the domestic market’s bull-run. Although the domestic economy is buoyed by solid fundamentals, the stock market's appetite for risk has been hindered by the rising worry of a worldwide recession. As the 10yr yield spread between India and US fell to a multi-year low, foreign investors have started departing from the Indian market. This, along with increased interest in the dollar as a safe haven option, forced the rupee to trade at its all-time low levels. Domestic investors have been turning to IT and pharma companies, which have been in a consolidation phase for the past year and are now benefiting from the INR depreciation.