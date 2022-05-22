Markets Weekly Tips: 10 factors to trigger sentiments, what should investors do

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "This week the domestic market was moving in tandem with global peers. The worries over global economic slowdown and rate hikes took control over the market sentiments. UK’s soaring retail inflation number along with Fed Chair’s reassurance on bringing down the inflation, disturbed the risk appetite on fear of a sharper rate hike. The recent earnings reported by the US retailers reflected the heat of high retail inflation, resulting in the rout in Wall Street. FIIs continued their selling spree as they chased high yield US bonds adding volatility to the Indian market. However, the improved outlook of Chinese tech stocks and Chinese Central bank cutting a key interest rate to support growth, injecting optimism into emerging markets."