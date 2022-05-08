Markets Weekly Tips: Here's what to focus on while trading this week

Meanwhile, Ajit Mishra, VP of Research at Religare Broking said, "Markets ended 2-week long consolidation phase and lost over 4%, pressurized by weak cues. The tone was negative from the beginning and a surprise rate hike from the RBI pushed the bulls on the back foot. Sentiment further dampened in the final session due to increasing fear of aggressive rate hikes from the US Fed. In between, the mixed earnings announcements failed to provide any comfort. Eventually, both Nifty and Sensex settled closer to the week’s low settle at 16,411 and 54,835 levels respectively. Amongst the sectors, all the indices ended with losses wherein realty, auto, and metal were the top losers. The broader indices too witnessed a sharp cut and lost in the range of 4%-7%."