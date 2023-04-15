Markets will react to Infosys, HDFC Bank Q4 earnings on Monday; global trends, upcoming results to dictate the week4 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 09:09 PM IST
- Markets have been in a 9-days rally in a row! They have been in green on all days of April hence. From March 29 to April 13th, Sensex skyrocketed by over 2,817 points or 4.9%. While Nifty 50 jumped by over 876 points or 5.2%.
After two-holiday shortened weeks in April, the market is set for a full-fledged week for trading from April 17th to 21st. However, amidst a lack of major events to fuel the sentiment, the stock market will react to Infosys and HDFC Bank's Q4 earnings, while awaiting upcoming results such as HCL Tech, ICICI Prudential, and Tata Communications. Also, global trends will further dictate the mood. Sensex and Nifty 50 have impressive returns in the past 9 days' winning spree, holding the longest rally since October 2020.
