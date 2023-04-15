Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "The Indian market displayed resilience in the early half of the week, aided by positive quarterly business updates from leading sectors and continued FII buying. The RBI’s decision to keep the policy rates unchanged, along with positive revisions to GDP and inflation forecasts, also bolstered market sentiment. Although the downward revision of FY24 inflation to 5.2% was earlier seen as slightly ambitious, the March CPI inflation rate of 5.66% lent support to the RBI's stance. However, solid US job data raised concerns over further rate hikes by the Fed. Global markets were also perturbed after the FOMC minutes hinted at a possible mild recession due to banking turmoil despite US inflation cooling to 5.0%."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}