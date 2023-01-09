Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "Wall Street climbed in anticipation of a less aggressive US Fed as wage growth slowed and service activity contracted, fuelling bets that inflation is moderating. Furthermore, the December payrolls rising higher than anticipated increased the possibility of a softer landing for the US economy. These gains were also absorbed by the domestic market, with IT being the biggest gainer ahead of the release of sector earnings, as the favourable US economy boosted sector optimism."