After three consecutive days losing streak, Indian markets posted a bull run on Monday with Sensex and Nifty 50 rising by over 1% each. Both Sensex and Nifty crossed their psychological mark of 60,000 and 18,000. Large-cap stocks outperformed at the onset of the Q3FY23 earnings season with TCS financial results being the first one. Broad-based buying was across sectoral indices. Also, a healthy rally in global cues lifted market sentiment. Further, the rupee witnessed its biggest gain in two months against the dollar.
Sensex rose by 846.94 points or 1.41% to close at 60,747.31. Nifty 50 climbed by 241.75 points or 1.35% to end at 18,101.20. India's volatility index dipped 2.5%.
Overall, in the trading session, Sensex surged over 989 points with an intraday high of 60,889.41. Nifty 50 soared around 282 points with an intraday high of 18,141.40.
In terms of sectoral indices, IT stocks were the biggest winners ahead of TCS Q3 earnings later in the day. IT index on BSE zoomed over 711 points, while Nifty IT jumped nearly 3%. Peers like Infosys and HCL Tech are also lined up to announce their Q3 on January 12th followed by Wipro on January 13.
Auto, banking, capital goods, energy, and oil & gas indices on BSE also rallied between 1-1.5% adding to the upside further. Bank Nifty advanced by nearly 394 points.
Stocks like M&M, HCL Tech, TCS, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, and Bharti Airtel were top gainers with an upside from 2.6-3.6%. Other heavyweights such as Wipro, Infosys, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, HUL, Tata Steel, and L&T also added to the performance gaining by 1.5-2.5%.
On the other hand, Titan and Bajaj Finserv were top laggards.
Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "Wall Street climbed in anticipation of a less aggressive US Fed as wage growth slowed and service activity contracted, fuelling bets that inflation is moderating. Furthermore, the December payrolls rising higher than anticipated increased the possibility of a softer landing for the US economy. These gains were also absorbed by the domestic market, with IT being the biggest gainer ahead of the release of sector earnings, as the favourable US economy boosted sector optimism."
As per Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities, a positive undercurrent in global markets had a rub-off effect on local equities, as investors resorted to short-covering after last week's correction helping key benchmark indices recapture their psychological levels.
Chouhan further added, "with China steadily lifting covid restrictions, there are hopes that demand may pick up going ahead, which could give breathing space for the markets already battling recession fears, higher interest rate regime, and benign inflation levels."
Meanwhile, at the interbank forex market, the rupee recorded its best performance in 2 months by ending at 82.36 against the US dollar on Monday compared to the last week's Friday closing of 82.72. This would be the rupee's biggest one-day rise in terms of percentage since November 11. Rupee tracked an upside in Asian counterparts on hopes for a lesser size of rate hikes by the US Fed going forward after US nonfarm payroll data.
On global markets, Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities said, Asia’s benchmark stock index was on track to enter a bull market compared to Oct 24 low, as China’s reopening and a weakening dollar lure investors back to the region. European stocks rose on Monday, as investors bet that cooling inflation on either side of the Atlantic will allow central banks to slow the pace at which they raise interest rates early this year."
Going forward, Chouhan said, despite the recovery, markets may remain choppy as most of the lingering worries are yet to subside.
On the Nifty 50, Kotak Securities expert said, technically, a strong bullish candle on daily charts and promising reversal formation is indicating further uptrend from the current levels. For bulls, 18000 would be the sacrosanct support zone, and above the same, the pullback formation will continue till 18200-18270. On the flip side, below 18000, the uptrend would be vulnerable and the index could retest the level of 17950-17900.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
