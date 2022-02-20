Americans are traveling again. Hotel chain Marriott and home-rental firm Airbnb Inc. reported growing demand in the most recent quarters as vaccination numbers rose and travel curbs eased despite the spread of the Omicron variant. Marriott said that its fourth-quarter revenue doubled. Airbnb posted record revenue for 2021. Marriott International shares rose 5.8% Tuesday, while Airbnb shares added 3.7% Wednesday.

3M Co.

3M is facing up to a future of fewer new masks. The mask maker on Monday warned of slowing sales this year, joining a number of other companies from the fields of protective equipment and healthcare that have forecast a decline in business as the pandemic eases. The Omicron variant helped lift 3M’s mask sales at the end of last year and the company recorded $1.5 billion in mask sales in 2021. More recently, a growing list of states dropped mask requirements as the Omicron wave subsides. 3M shares lost 1% Monday.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cisco is going spelunking for Splunk Inc. The networking giant recently made a takeover offer worth more than $20 billion for a software maker that takes its name from cave exploration, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday. Should there be a deal, it would be Cisco’s biggest acquisition ever, eclipsing the roughly $7 billion acquisition of Scientific Atlanta in 2005. Cisco is a serial acquirer but usually of smaller companies, and its interest in Splunk shows that it has an appetite for big deals. Splunk is searching for a chief executive after Doug Merritt stepped down from the role in November following a series of disappointing earnings reports. Cisco shares lost 1.3% Monday, while Splunk shares gained 9.1%.

Kraft Heinz Co.

Kraft Heinz couldn’t feed shoppers’ appetite for Lunchables and Philadelphia cream cheese. The food giant reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, but said it struggled to meet surging demand for its products in recent months. Other food makers are in a similar bind as consumers clean out store shelves while supply-chain crunches mount. Kraft said it expects to recover lost market share in Philadelphia cream cheese, Oscar Mayer bacon, Lunchables and other brands in the first half of the year. Executives said they expect higher prices to temper consumers’ demand this year. Kraft shares rose 5.6% Wednesday.

Walt Disney Co.

Disney is moving into apartments and condos. The entertainment behemoth plans to start developing residential communities with its new business called Storyliving by Disney. The company said Wednesday that Disney’s research-and-development team, known as Imagineers, will help design the communities, starting with one in California’s Coachella Valley. Residents of this community will have access to amenities including Disney programming, entertainment and activities. Home buyers will be able to choose from estates, single-family homes and condominiums, and the community will include at least one section expressly for residents 55-years-old and above. Disney shares added 2.6% Wednesday.

Walmart Inc.

Walmart is walling itself off from rising expenses. The big-box retailer on Thursday reported a profit that beat estimates and increased its dividend, saying it is largely absorbing the higher costs relating to wages, inflation and supply-chain snags. Being the country’s largest retailer by revenue, Walmart uses its scale to muscle lower prices from its suppliers and manufacturers. The company’s U.S. business benefited from its stores being stocked and stronger foot traffic. Its grocery and health categories were standouts, the latter aided by more people filling prescriptions and the company administering Covid-19 vaccines. Walmart shares gained 4% Thursday.

DoorDash Inc.

DoorDash’s sales dashed past Wall Street’s expectations. The food-delivery company on Wednesday said its revenue and order volume last year topped 2020 as diners continued ordering in as restaurants reopened. During the pandemic, the platform also expanded its offerings to deliver everything from groceries to alcohol and pet food and started delivering orders for retailers like Walmart Inc. and Macy’s Inc. On Thursday, DoorDash said it is teaming up with Albertsons to deliver groceries in under 30 minutes. More than 6,000 items will be available for fast delivery, aimed at shoppers who want a late-night snack or missing ingredient while making dinner. DoorDash shares soared 11% Thursday.

