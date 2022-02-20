Marriott, Splunk, Walt Disney: Stocks that defined the week

Cisco is going spelunking for Splunk Inc. The networking giant recently made a takeover offer worth more than $20 billion for a software maker that takes its name from cave exploration, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday. Should there be a deal, it would be Cisco’s biggest acquisition ever, eclipsing the roughly $7 billion acquisition of Scientific Atlanta in 2005. Cisco is a serial acquirer but usually of smaller companies, and its interest in Splunk shows that it has an appetite for big deals. Splunk is searching for a chief executive after Doug Merritt stepped down from the role in November following a series of disappointing earnings reports. Cisco shares lost 1.3% Monday, while Splunk shares gained 9.1%.