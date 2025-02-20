Marshall Wace, DE Shaw, Millennium Helped Drive China ADR Surges

Global managers Marshall Wace, DE Shaw & Co. and Millennium Management helped propel double- to triple-digit share price surges in US-listed Chinese companies since September, according to public filings.

Two Sigma Investments LP, Driehaus Capital Management LLC, Arrowstreet Capital LP and Light Street Capital Management LLC were also among top buyers of the 10 best performers in the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index, a Bloomberg News analysis shows.

Chinese technology company shares are recovering after Beijing pledged to stabilize markets, rejuvenate a slowing economy and support private sector entrepreneurs. DeepSeek’s breakthrough low-cost large language model also renewed investor interest.

Advertisement

It’s not clear the buying represents a sustained turnaround of sentiment. Analysts have said that policy stimulus follow-through is needed for the positive momentum to sustain.

In the last four and a half months, US-listed Chinese companies that lured investors include cloud service providers, data center operators, an autonomous air transportation maker and a consumer credit solution provider.

Here is a list of the biggest gainers in the index and their business scope:

Bloomberg News analyzed the top 10 buyers of each of those stocks by the number of American depositary receipts added since Sept. 30. Banks and brokers have been excluded to avoid double-counting, alongside corporate insiders, venture capital and possible strategic buyers. Most of the position changes were disclosed in quarterly regulatory filings to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, with no purchase prices specified. Volume-weighted average prices for the fourth quarter were used to estimate the price investors paid for those purchases.

Advertisement

The analysis showed that US and European firms were also among top buyers of those stocks, alongside Asian peers including Hillhouse Investment’s HHLR Advisors unit, Hermes Li’s Aspex Management, CloudAlpha Capital Management and Yong Rong HK Asset Management.

It echoes observations by brokerages. Funds bought more Chinese stocks than they sold in seven out of the 10 weeks through Feb. 6, making it the most net-bought market tracked by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s prime brokerage team, which provides services to hedge funds. Such buying hit a four-month high in the week to Feb. 6, even when holdings were still a long way off the five-year peak, the team wrote in a Feb. 7 note to clients.

Advertisement

Representatives for Marshall Wace, DE Shaw, Two Sigma, Aspex, CloudAlpha and Indus declined to comment, citing policies not to comment on individual positions. The other firms didn’t respond to requests for comment.

No matter what drove those additions, they represented a fraction of the assets managed by the likes of the nearly $76 billion Millennium and more than $65 billion DE Shaw.

Among the top offshore buyers are quant shops like Two Sigma that turn over thousands of positions frequently. Global multistrategy firms such as Millennium may have various teams looking at the same stocks and using different trading approaches. Such pod shops carefully balance bullish and bearish wagers, seeking to make money regardless of broad market directions.

Advertisement

DE Shaw has funds that are market-neutral or benchmarked to indexes. Marshall Wace oversees funds that are computer model-driven or use fundamental analyses to pick securities. Some put on long and short trades, while others focus on bullish bets, according to its regulatory filings.

Mandatory “13-F” and “13-G” disclosures to the SEC generally give a snapshot of quarter-end long holdings by investors. They do not reveal trading during the three months. Also left out are short positions. The growing trend of Chinese companies with dual listings in the US and Hong Kong or mainland China exchanges also obscures the picture, as investors may trade around the valuation gaps between the different bourses.

Advertisement

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.