Marsons share price rallies 15% today | What's behind the jump? Check share performance

Marsons share price jumped 15% during the intraday session on Wednesday, 7 October, despite volatile market. The stock opened at ₹123 on NSE today, as compared to previous close of ₹119.24 and touched the day's high of ₹138.95 apiece.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Indian stock markets pared their losses on Wednesday, October 7, after the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously increased the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50%, from 5.25% earlier.

The Sensex rebounded nearly 450 points, or 0.6%, from the day’s low to reach an intraday high of 72,969.57. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 recovered 123 points, or 0.5%, from its low to touch 22,701.60.

What's behind the rally? In an exchange filing, Marsons announced a joint venture with New York-based private equity firm Cleanhill Partners, to accelerate transformer distribution, service, and manufacturing operations across the United States and Canada.

The joint venture combines Marsons’ transformer engineering and manufacturing capabilities and US project experience with Cleanhill’s market network, capital, and operational expertise to address this growing demand. A longer-term vision includes full-scale transformer manufacturing in North America, positioning both companies to address sustained demand from grid modernization, renewable energy infrastructure expansion, and data center power requirements.

Advertisement

Cleanhill Partners invests across power generation, energy storage, grid modernization, domestic manufacturing, and other critical infrastructure supporting growing demand for reliable power. The firm recently announced the sale of EPC Power, a leading designer and manufacturer of high performance power conversion systems for data centers, utility-scale energy storage, and microgrids.

“This partnership reflects Cleanhill’s investment thesis that power infrastructure is essential to meeting North America’s growing energy needs,” said Ash Upadhyaya and Rakesh Wilson, Managing Partners at Cleanhill Partners. “Marsons brings proven manufacturing capabilities, strong engineering credentials, and established execution in the US market. Together, we believe we can build a significant platform serving utilities, developers, data centers, and other critical infrastructure customers.”

Marsons Limited is the only EHV power transformer manufacturer in Eastern India and the Northeast Region and the largest by installed capacity in the region. The company operates a 45,000 square-meter manufacturing facility with current annual capacity of 12,000 MVA and an ongoing expansion to 26,000 MVA.

Advertisement

Marsons share price performance Marsons shares have shown a mixed performance across different timeframes. The stock has gained 11.28% over the past week, indicating a strong recent recovery, while it has remained largely flat over the past month, with a marginal decline of 0.29%.

However, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Marsons shares are down 7.28%, highlighting the stock’s overall weakness despite the recent rebound.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.