Maruti, Marico to Eicher Motors: 10 key stocks to trade ex-dividend today, 1 August 2025

Dividend Stocks 2025: Maruti, Marico, Eicher Motors, United Spirits, Bata India, Galaxy Surfactants, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Balaji Amines and Andhra Paper are 10 key companies to trade ex-dividend today, 1 August.

These companies, along with many others, have set August 1, 2025, as the record date for identifying and approving a list of eligible shareholders for dividends.

To be included on the list of eligible shareholders for dividends under the T+1 settlement method, investors should have purchased the stock of these companies at least one day prior to the record date.

Dividend payout and other details Maruti Suzuki India Ltd— The Board recommends a dividend of ₹135 per share (nominal value ₹5 per share). The dividend on equity shares for the year ending March 31, 2025, if approved, at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, will be paid to Members. The dividend payout date is September 3rd, 2025.

Marico Ltd—The company recommended a final equity dividend for 2024-25 of ₹7/- per equity share (face value of ₹1), subject to shareholder approval at the 37th Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). If approved by shareholders, the dividend will be paid by Sunday, September 7, 2025.

Galaxy Surfactants—Galaxy Surfactants had recommended a final dividend of ₹4.0 per equity share.

Bata India— Bata India's Board recommended a final dividend of ₹9/- (180%) per fully paid-up equity share of ₹5/- for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

Eicher Motors—A dividend of ₹70/- per equity share of face value of ₹1/- each was recommended by the Board of Directors of Eicher Motors for the financial year 2024-25.

United Spirits Ltd— The company had recommended a final dividend of ₹ 8 per equity share (face value ₹ 2 each) for the financial year ending 31st March 2025.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation — The company had recommended a final dividend of ₹5 per share.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings — The company had recommended a final dividend of Rs. 1.30 per equity share of face value of Rs. 1/- each for the year ended March 31, 2025

Balaji Amines — The company had recommended a final dividend of ₹11.00 per equity share, i.e., 550% on the face value of ₹2/- per share

Andhra Paper — The company had recommended a final Dividend of ₹1.