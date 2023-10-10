Maruti share price gains about 2% on expansion plans, expected festive season boost
Maruti Suzuki share price was up more than 1.5% in morning trade, a day after it unveiled its long-term expansion plans and investments. In the near term hopes remain high on festive season sales boosting company's earnings.
Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) share price gained up to 1.57% in the morning trades on Tuesday. The news flow related to its investments for growing its Electric vehicle portfolio, launch of new models and also increasing its total production capacity boosted investor confidence on its longer terms prospects. The expectations also remain high for the approaching festive season, that can boost sales in the near term and contribute to the company’s earnings growth.
