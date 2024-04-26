Maruti share price in focus as market awaits Q4 results 2024 today. Buy or sell?
Stock in focus: Maruti Suzuki Indian Ltd is going to declare its Q4 results 2024 today and the market is expecting strong quarterly numbers from the Indian auto major
Q4 results 2024 today: Shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) will be in focus when the Indian stock market opens today. The Indian auto major has informed exchanges that its board of directors is going to consider and approve Q4 results 2024 on 26th April 2024 i.e. today. As per the market estimates, Maruti Suzuki may report strong Q4 results 2024 on robust growth in sales volume in Q4FY24. They said that margin growth may propel the company's net profit in the March 2024 quarter.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started