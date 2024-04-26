Maruti share price in focus as market awaits Q4 results 2024 today. Buy or sell?

Q4 results 2024 today: Shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) will be in focus when the Indian stock market opens today. The Indian auto major has informed exchanges that its board of directors is going to consider and approve Q4 results 2024 on 26th April 2024 i.e. today. As per the market estimates, Maruti Suzuki may report strong Q4 results 2024 on robust growth in sales volume in Q4FY24. They said that margin growth may propel the company's net profit in the March 2024 quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maruti Suzuki Q4 results 2024 preview Speaking on expected Q4 results today that the Indian auto major may report, DK Mudaraddi, Research Analyst at Stoxbox said, "Maruti Suzuki’s Q4FY24 revenue is expected to rise in the high teens on the back of healthy volume growth of 13% YoY driven by UVs which grew 71% YoY despite a weak performance in the entry-level segment. Margins are likely to show strong expansion led by a superior mix, scale benefits in UVs, and moderating RM costs. PAT growth is also expected to be robust owing to higher realizations per vehicle coupled with a lack of discounts. We will watch out for commentary on demand expectation in FY25, capacity expansion, exports, and timeline of new launches." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Expecting Maruti Suzuki to report strong Q4 results today, Amit Goel, Co-Founder and Chief Global Strategist at Pace 360 said, "The largest automaker in India, Maruti Suzuki, is anticipated to release strong financial results for the fourth quarter, propelled by notable increase in sales volumes and a higher proportion of high-end sport utility vehicles (SUVs)."

"Maruti is expected to see its fiscal fourth-quarter net profit rise to ₹3,916 crore, up almost 47 percent compared with ₹2,670 crore from the year-ago period. Revenue from operations is expected to jump 21 percent to ₹38,772 crore compared with ₹32,060 crore. We expect that EBITDA will increase by 43% YoY to ₹5,047 crore. However, the key thing to watch out for is demand prognosis, particularly for the entry-level market, where sales may decline," Pace 360 expert said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maruti share price target On the outlook for Maruti share price, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Maruti shares have strong support placed at 12,600 apiece and it is looking strong on chart pattern as well. Those who have Maruti shares in their stock portfolio, are advised to hold the scrip maintaining stop loss at ₹12,600 per share level for the near term target of ₹13,500 to ₹13,700 per share level."

On the suggestion to the fresh investors, Bagadia said, "Fresh investors can buy and hold Maruti shares maintaining stop loss at ₹12,600 apiece level for the short-term target of ₹13,700 apiece."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!