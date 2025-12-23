Maruti share price slips after hitting a record high; opportunity to buy or time to book profit?

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India rose by about 1% to a record high of ₹16,798.80 in morning trade on Tuesday, December 23, but failed to hold altitude amid stock market weakness as the auto stock slipped by about half a per cent to an intraday low of ₹1,65,72.20 on profit booking at higher levels. Around 12:10 pm, the stock traded 0.10% down at ₹16,623.25. Equity benchmark Sensex was flat at 85,566 at that time.

Maruti Suzuki share price trend Maruti Suzuki shares have been on a roll this year, defying cautious market sentiment due to foreign capital outflow, rupee depreciation and weak earnings. The auto stock has jumped 48% year-to-date compared to a 9% rise in the equity benchmark Sensex.

Maruti share price hit its 52-week low of ₹10,725 on December 24 last year and has seen sustained gains thereafter, barring minor profit bookings. On a monthly scale, the stock ended in the red only in February (down 3%), March (down 4%) and November (down 2%) in 2025.

Is it the right time to buy Maruti Suzuki shares? Maruti's bright growth prospects keep experts bullish on it for the long term.

According to Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, with its dominant domestic market share, expanding export footprint, diversified product portfolio across price points, and consistent cash generation, Maruti Suzuki remains well-positioned to compound steadily over the long term, benefiting from India’s rising vehicle penetration, formalisation of demand, and scale-led cost advantages.

Srivastava highlighted that Maruti Suzuki’s Q2FY26 performance, recent monthly sales trends, coupled with GST reforms, reinforce the stock's strong long-term investment case, despite near-term margin pressures.

"Margin pressures from commodity costs, higher promotions, and the Kharkhoda greenfield plant are near-term issues, but these investments support long-term capacity expansion and operating leverage," said Srivastava.

Technical experts, however, appear to be cautious about the stock at this juncture due to its steep rise lately.

According to Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Technical Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, Maruti Suzuki appears technically overextended after a sharp rally in recent weeks.

Patel highlighted that the stock is currently trading near a crucial weekly double-top resistance zone around ₹16,700, which historically has acted as a supply area.

The weekly RSI is showing signs of losing upside momentum, indicating that buying strength may be gradually weakening at higher levels.

Maruti Suzuki technical chart

"Such a combination of price resistance and momentum divergence often increases the probability of consolidation or a corrective move in the near term. Hence, traders holding long positions are advised to trail their stop loss higher to around ₹16,500 to protect profits or consider booking partial profits at current levels. Fresh buying is not recommended at this stage, as the risk-reward appears unfavourable near resistance," said Patel.

