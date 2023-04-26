Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki shares closed 0.22% high at ₹8481.30 on BSE on Tuesday. However, the company shares have dropped by 2.76% in the last five days. The auto major reported a significant rise in its net profit in Q3FY23. Its net profit more than doubled to ₹2,351 crore for the third quarter of FY23 compared to ₹1,011 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The profit was mainly driven by better-than-expected sales. Its peer, Bajaj Auto reported healthy net profit earnings in the quarter that ended in March.