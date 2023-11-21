Maruti Suzuki board to consider preferential allotment of shares on November 24
Maruti Suzuki board will consider issuance of equity shares on a preferential basis to Suzuki Motor Corporation.
Maruti Suzuki India will consider issuance of preferential shares to its parent firm at its Board of Directors Meeting, scheduled on November 25. The issue of equity shares will be considered for Suzuki Motor Corporation on a preferential basis, said the leading auto maker in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges on Tuesday, November 21.
