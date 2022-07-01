Maruti Suzuki's Brezza launch keeps Motilal Oswal bullish on the auto stock2 min read . Updated: 01 Jul 2022, 03:29 PM IST
Carmaker Maruti Suzuki India has launched its all new Brezza, with the latest advanced features, and a price starting from ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) as it seeks to strengthen its presence in the SUV segment to reinforce its leadership position. It has already garnered more than 45k bookings in the first eight days since bookings were opened.