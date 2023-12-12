Maruti Suzuki: Centrum Broking initiates coverage with 'buy', sees 46% upside; here's why
After an over 23 percent rise in the stock in 2023 YTD, domestic brokerage house Centrum Broking expects another over 46 percent increase in auto major Maruti Suzuki in the next 12 months.
After an over 23 percent rise in the stock in 2023 YTD, domestic brokerage house Centrum Broking expects another over 46 percent increase in auto major Maruti Suzuki in the next 12 months.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started