Maruti Suzuki declares board meeting date to consider Q1 results 2025

Auto major Maruti Suzuki India, the country’s largest passenger vehicle manufacturer, on Tuesday, July 8, announced the date for its upcoming board meeting to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26).

In a regulatory filing dated July 8, 2025, the company informed investors that the meeting is scheduled for Thursday, July 31, 2025. The board will review the unaudited financial results for the quarter and take up other matters as deemed necessary.

Q4FY25 Snapshot: Mixed Performance Despite Revenue Growth In the previous quarter, Maruti Suzuki reported a decline in bottom-line performance despite a rise in revenue. Net profit for the January–March 2025 period (Q4FY25) stood at ₹3,711 crore, marking a 4.3 percent year-on-year drop from ₹3,879 crore reported in Q4FY24.

Revenue, however, saw a moderate 6.4 percent increase to ₹40,674 crore as against ₹38,235 crore a year ago. At the operating level, the company witnessed a sharper impact. EBITDA fell 9 percent to ₹4,264 crore in Q4FY25 from ₹4,685 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. This resulted in a contraction in EBITDA margin by 150 basis points, down to 10.5 percent from 12.3 percent.

In addition to the financial disclosures, the company’s board also approved a final dividend of ₹135 per share for FY25, taking the total payout for the year to ₹4,244.4 crore—reflecting the company’s continued commitment to shareholder returns despite margin pressures.

Stock Price Trend Maruti Suzuki’s stock has delivered a muted performance over the past year. It has risen slightly over 3 percent on an annual basis. In recent months, the stock saw modest gains—up around 0.5 percent in both May and June 2025, after registering a stronger 6.4 percent rise in April. Earlier in the year, it declined 3.5 percent in March and 3 percent in February, although it posted an impressive 13.3 percent jump in January, supported by positive momentum in sales and sentiment.