Maruti Suzuki declares dividend of ₹90 per share, fixes payment date1 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 03:28 PM IST
- Maruti's board of directors in a meeting considered and recommended a final dividend aggregating to ₹2,718.7 crore which is ₹90 per equity share.
Auto giant Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday declared a final dividend of ₹90 per equity share for the fiscal year 2022-23. The latest dividend is higher by 50% compared to the previous fiscal. Maruti will pay the said dividend in September.
