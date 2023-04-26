Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Maruti Suzuki declares dividend of 90 per share, fixes payment date
Auto giant Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday declared a final dividend of 90 per equity share for the fiscal year 2022-23. The latest dividend is higher by 50% compared to the previous fiscal. Maruti will pay the said dividend in September.

As per the regulatory filing, the board of directors in a meeting considered and recommended a final dividend aggregating to 2,718.7 crore which is 90 per equity share having a nominal value of 5 per share for the financial year FY23.

Maruti said the final dividend is subject to the approval of shareholders.

The date of payment of the dividend is scheduled on September 6, 2023.

In FY22, Maruti paid a dividend of 1,812.5 crore aggregating to 60 per share. In percentage terms, this dividend was about 1200%.

At the time of writing, Maruti's share price traded at 8,512 apiece up by 30.70 or 0.4% on BSE. The company's m-cap is currently over 2.57 lakh crore.

