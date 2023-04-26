Auto giant Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday declared a final dividend of ₹90 per equity share for the fiscal year 2022-23. The latest dividend is higher by 50% compared to the previous fiscal. Maruti will pay the said dividend in September.

As per the regulatory filing, the board of directors in a meeting considered and recommended a final dividend aggregating to ₹2,718.7 crore which is ₹90 per equity share having a nominal value of ₹5 per share for the financial year FY23.

Maruti said the final dividend is subject to the approval of shareholders.

The date of payment of the dividend is scheduled on September 6, 2023.

In FY22, Maruti paid a dividend of ₹1,812.5 crore aggregating to ₹60 per share. In percentage terms, this dividend was about 1200%.

At the time of writing, Maruti's share price traded at ₹8,512 apiece up by ₹30.70 or 0.4% on BSE. The company's m-cap is currently over ₹2.57 lakh crore.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test