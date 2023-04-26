Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Maruti Suzuki declares dividend of 90 per share, fixes payment date

Maruti Suzuki declares dividend of 90 per share, fixes payment date

1 min read . 03:28 PM IST Pooja Sitaram Jaiswar
The date of payment of the dividend is scheduled on September 6, 2023.

  • Maruti's board of directors in a meeting considered and recommended a final dividend aggregating to 2,718.7 crore which is 90 per equity share.

Auto giant Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday declared a final dividend of 90 per equity share for the fiscal year 2022-23. The latest dividend is higher by 50% compared to the previous fiscal. Maruti will pay the said dividend in September.

Auto giant Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday declared a final dividend of 90 per equity share for the fiscal year 2022-23. The latest dividend is higher by 50% compared to the previous fiscal. Maruti will pay the said dividend in September.

As per the regulatory filing, the board of directors in a meeting considered and recommended a final dividend aggregating to 2,718.7 crore which is 90 per equity share having a nominal value of 5 per share for the financial year FY23.

As per the regulatory filing, the board of directors in a meeting considered and recommended a final dividend aggregating to 2,718.7 crore which is 90 per equity share having a nominal value of 5 per share for the financial year FY23.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Maruti said the final dividend is subject to the approval of shareholders.

The date of payment of the dividend is scheduled on September 6, 2023.

In FY22, Maruti paid a dividend of 1,812.5 crore aggregating to 60 per share. In percentage terms, this dividend was about 1200%.

At the time of writing, Maruti's share price traded at 8,512 apiece up by 30.70 or 0.4% on BSE. The company's m-cap is currently over 2.57 lakh crore.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.