Maruti Suzuki, Hero Moto, Eicher Motors, among other auto stocks fall; Nifty Auto down over 1%
While Eicher Motors share price plunged over 4%, shares of Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto fell anywhere between 1% to 3%.
Maruti Suzuki India, Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, among other auto stocks traded lower on Tuesday after the companies reported automobile sales for the month of September.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started