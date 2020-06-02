MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD. share price down 2.76% at 14:51 today

MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD. share price down 2.76% at 14:51 today1 min read . 02:54 PM IST
The S&P BSE AUTO was up 0.8%
Shares of Maruti Suzuki were down -2.76% at 14:51 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Maruti Suzuki shares traded -2.76% lower at ₹5629.05, giving it a market capitalization of ₹1,70,042.38 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.45% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.35%.
The S&P BSE AUTO was up 0.8%. Among related stocks, M&M rose 0.89%, and FORCEMOT rose 3.5%.
At day's low, Maruti Suzuki shares fell as much as -2.82% to ₹5625.65, after opening at ₹5781.25. Maruti Suzuki shares had closed at ₹5788.80 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹5625.65 to ₹5848.00 on BSE.
On BSE, Maruti Suzuki shares had a 52-week high of ₹7755.0 on Oct 29, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹4002.0 on Apr 03, 2020. In the past one month, Maruti Suzuki shares have traded in a range of ₹4639.75 to ₹5862.25 while in the last week, between ₹5137.00 to ₹5862.25. 0.61 Lakh shares of Maruti Suzuki were traded on the BSE today.
In the Mar - 20 quarter, Maruti Suzuki had posted standalone revenues of ₹18198.7 crore and profits of ₹1291.7 crore.
