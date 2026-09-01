Maruti Suzuki is top Nifty 50 loser today - what's driving the fall?

Maruti Suzuki's share price dropped more than 5% in intraday deals on the NSE on Tuesday, 1 September, after the company announced a 9.2% month-on-month (MoM) decline in August sales numbers. Shares of Maruti Suzuki India opened at ₹13,540 against its previous close of ₹13,547 and dropped 5.1% to an intraday low of ₹12,851. Around 1:15 PM, the stock was 4.7% down at ₹12,915, trading as the top loser in the Nifty 50 index.

Maruti Suzuki August sales volume shrinks MoM Maruti Suzuki India, on 1 September, reported its total sales in August 2026 stood at 2,19,220 units compared to 1,80,683 units in August 2025 and 2,41,421 units in July 2026.

The numbers showed Maruti Suzuki's sales rose 21.3% year-on-year (YoY), but declined 9.2% month-on-month (MoM).

The company sold 85,965 passenger cars in August 2026, compared with 66,450 in August 2025 and 1,03,456 in July 2026.

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Total domestic sales, including passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and original equipment manufacturers, stood at 1,85,376 units in August 2026 compared with 144,145 units in August 2025 and 2,11,365 units in July 2026.

Maruti's last quarter earnings Maruti's consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the April-June quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q1FY27) stood at ₹3,446 crore, down 9.1% YoY and 5.8% sequentially, or quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Revenue from operations, however, rose 35.9% YoY to ₹52,469 crore, but remained largely flat on a sequential basis.

EBITDA declined to ₹4,313 crore, while the EBITDA margin contracted to 8.9% from 11.6% in the year-ago quarter.

Maruti share price trend On a monthly scale, the stock lost 5% in August. Year-to-date, the heavyweight auto stock is down nearly 23% on the NSE, compared to an 8% fall in the benchmark Nifty.

The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹17,370 on 5 January and a 52-week low of ₹12,201 on 30 March this year.

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