Maruti Suzuki Q1 Results: Net profit rises 1.7% to ₹3,712, revenue up 8% YoY

Maruti Suzuki Q1 Results: Maruti Suzuki reported a 2% increase in net profit, reaching ₹3,712 crore for the quarter that concluded on June 30, 2025, compared to a net profit of ₹3,650 crore during the same period last year.

The automobile manufacturer’s revenue grew by 8% to ₹38,414 crore in Q1FY26, up from ₹35,531 crore a year earlier.

In a filing with the exchange, the company noted that the domestic passenger vehicle sector experienced continued weak demand in Quarter 1. The Company faced a 4.5% drop in domestic sales, but this was offset by a significant 37.4% rise in exports, leading to a total sales volume increase of 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

During this Quarter, the company sold a total of 527,861 vehicles, which included 430,889 units sold domestically and 96,972 units exported.

As per reports, Maruti Suzuki's Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) fell by 11.2% compared to the same period last year, totaling ₹3,997 crore, while the margin decreased to 10.4% from 12.7% a year ago.

Maruti Suzuki share price today Maruti Suzuki share price today closed 0.10% higher at ₹12,634.45 apiece on the BSE. According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments, Maruti Suzuki is forming a 66-week-long cup and handle pattern on the weekly charts, supported by an ideal volume profile—rising on up days and drying up on down days—indicating strong institutional accumulation. The stock is approaching a major resistance zone between 12,950 and 13,400, which will be the key hurdle for bulls.

“A decisive breakout and sustained close above 13,400 will confirm the pattern and open the door for a strong uptrend. Post-breakout, the stock has the potential to rally towards the 16,000 mark in the medium term,” said Jain.