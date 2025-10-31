Maruti Suzuki Q2 Results 2025 LIVE: Net profit likely to rise 7% YoY, margin seen under pressure

Maruti Suzuki Q2 Results LIVE: Maruti Suzuki India, the country’s largest passenger car maker, will announce its Q2 results today. The board of directors of Maruti Suzuki is scheduled to meet on Friday, 31 October 2025, to consider and approve the financial results for the second quarter of FY26.

Maruti Suzuki Q2 Results Preview

Maruti Suzuki is expected to report steady Q2 results with a single-digit rise in revenue, driven by better realisations and higher export contribution. Analysts expect Maruti Suzuki’s revenue growth in Q2FY26 to be around 7% year-on-year (YoY), led by nearly 2% increase in volumes and 5% YoY increase in average selling prices (ASPs).

While the auto major’s net profit is estimated to rise around 15% YoY, EBITDA may decline on account of rising operating costs. Margins are also expected to decline due to higher marketing and advertisement spends, forex cost, discounting, and wage revision.

Key things to look for in Maruti Suzuki Q2 results today include the company’s management’s outlook on margins, volume growth and exports demand.

Maruti Suzuki share price traded higher on Friday ahead of the announcement of Q2 results today.

