Maruti Suzuki Q2 Results 2025 LIVE: Net profit likely to rise 7% YoY, margin seen under pressure

Maruti Suzuki Q2 Results LIVE: Maruti Suzuki India, the country’s largest passenger car maker, will announce its Q2 results today. The board of directors of Maruti Suzuki is scheduled to meet on Friday, 31 October 2025, to consider and approve the financial results for the second quarter of FY26.
Maruti Suzuki is expected to report steady Q2 results with a single-digit rise in revenue, driven by better realisations and higher export contribution. Analysts expect Maruti Suzuki’s revenue growth in Q2FY26 to be around 7% year-on-year (YoY), led by nearly 2% increase in volumes and 5% YoY increase in average selling prices (ASPs).
While the auto major’s net profit is estimated to rise around 15% YoY, EBITDA may decline on account of rising operating costs. Margins are also expected to decline due to higher marketing and advertisement spends, forex cost, discounting, and wage revision.
Key things to look for in Maruti Suzuki Q2 results today include the company’s management’s outlook on margins, volume growth and exports demand.
Maruti Suzuki share price traded higher on Friday ahead of the announcement of Q2 results today.
Stay tuned to our Maruti Suzuki Q2 Results LIVE Blog for the latest updates:
Maruti Suzuki Q2 Results LIVE: Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd. expects Maruti Suzuki’s ASPs to moderate sequentially (+3.0% YoY/-2.4% QoQ) due to higher discounts and improvement in share of compact vehicles, offset by higher export share. It expects revenue growth of 4.8% YoY to ₹39,003 crore, while EBITDA margin to be under pressure and contract by 163 bps YoY to 10.2%, impacted by higher discounts and expenses related to model launches. Absolute EBITDA is expected to decline by 9.6% YoY to ₹3,993.5 crore.
Net Profit has the benefit of a lower base, due to one-off tax provision expense in Q2FY25. As a result, despite lower operating performance, PAT is expected to grow by 6.6% YoY to ₹3,271.4 crore, said the brokerage firm.
Maruti Suzuki Q2 Results LIVE: Analysts expect Maruti Suzuki’s revenue growth in Q2FY26 to be around 7% year-on-year (YoY), led by nearly 2% increase in volumes and 5% YoY increase in average selling prices (ASPs). While Maruti Suzuki’s net profit is estimated to rise around 15% YoY, EBITDA may decline on account of rising operating costs. Margins are also expected to decline due to higher marketing and advertisement spends, forex cost, discounting, and wage revision.
Maruti Suzuki Q2 Results LIVE: Maruti Suzuki share price traded higher ahead of the Q2 results today. Maruti Suzuki shares opened higher at ₹16,229.40 apiece as against its previous close of ₹16,205.60 apiece on the BSE. The auto stock rose as much as 1.89% to an intraday high of ₹16,229.40 per share. Maruti Suzuki shares were trading 0.42% higher at ₹16,273.00 apiece on the BSE.
Maruti Suzuki Q2 Results LIVE: Maruti Suzuki is expected to report steady Q2 results with a single-digit rise in revenue, driven by better realisations and higher export contribution. While net profit is projected to grow, operating profit and margins are likely to remain under pressure.
Maruti Suzuki Q2 Results LIVE: Maruti Suzuki India, the country’s largest passenger car maker, will announce its Q2 results today. The board of directors of Maruti Suzuki is scheduled to meet on Friday, 31 October 2025, to consider and approve the financial results for the second quarter of FY26.