Maruti Suzuki Q3 Results LIVE: Net profit may rise around 35% for India's largest auto maker

Maruti Suzuki Q3 Results LIVE: Maruti Suzuki India is expected to report a strong performance for the December quarter (Q3FY26), with brokerages forecasting healthy year-on-year growth across revenue and profitability. Analysts believe the October–December period benefited from solid demand, an improving product mix and operating leverage, even as margin trends remained mixed.
According to estimates, Maruti Suzuki’s net profit for the December quarter is projected to rise between 24% and 35% on a year-on-year basis. Profit after tax is estimated in the range of ₹4,540 crore to ₹5,696 crore. Revenue from operations is also expected to register robust growth of around 32% to 37% compared with the year-ago period, with the topline seen between ₹50,765 crore and ₹52,706 crore.
Analysts attribute the strong earnings outlook to steady volume growth across key segments, particularly in utility vehicles and premium hatchbacks. Models such as the Grand Vitara and Baleno are expected to have supported overall dispatches.
On the margin front, brokerages expect a mixed picture. While easing raw material costs and operating leverage may provide some support, higher promotional spending, discounts and costs linked to new model launches could limit margin expansion.
