Maruti Suzuki Q3 Results: Net profit rises 4% to ₹3,794 crore, revenue jumps 29% YoY

Maruti Suzuki India, the largest passenger car maker in the country, reported a net profit of ₹3,794 crore in the third quarter of FY26, registering a growth of 3.7% from ₹3,659.3 crore in the year-ago period.

The auto major said its net profit was impacted by a one-time provision of ₹593.9 crore on account of the New Labour Codes.

Maruti Suzuki’s revenue from operations in Q3FY26 rose 28.7% to ₹49,891.5 crore from ₹38,752.3 crore, year-on-year (YoY). The company achieved its highest-ever quarterly domestic sales of 564,669 units as compared to 466,993 units in the same quarter last fiscal year, an increase of 97,676 units.

Maruti Suzuki clocked record total sales of 667,769 units including exports of 103,100 units.

On the operational front, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in December increased 10% to ₹5,572 crore from ₹5,064 crore, YoY, while EBITDA margin declined to 11.2% from 13%, YoY.

Maruti Suzuki share price has fallen 10% in one month, while the auto stock has rallied 21% over the past six months. Maruti Suzuki stock price has jumped 51% in two years and 97% in five years.