Maruti Suzuki Q3 results to be weak, outlook remains muted; target price cut on the stock: Emkay Global
With the best of the SUV product upcycle largely behind for Maruti Suzuki and absence of any revival in small cars, outlook seems muted prompting the brokerage to cut volume estimates by 3% and 7% for FY24 and FY25-26. It also cut its earnings per share (EPS) estimates to below consensus.
Maruti Suzuki share price declined in the early trade on Tuesday. The stock fell as much as 0.55% to ₹9,891.80 apiece on the BSE.
