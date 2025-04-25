Maruti Suzuki Q4 consolidated net profit dips 1% year on year to 3911 Crore; recommends dividend

Q4 Results: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd consolidated net profit during Q4 declined 1% year on year to ₹to 3911 Crore, Maruti Suzuki also recommends dividend

Maruti Suzuki Q4 Results details Maruti Suzuki reported consolidated net profit during the January- December 2025 quarter at ₹3911 Crore came 1% lower compared to ₹3952 crore in the same period last year.

Maruti Suzuki revenues from operations at ₹40920.1 crore grew 6.6% year on year compared to ₹38471.2 crore in the year ago quarter.

Maruti Suzuki's sales volume at 604,635 units during the MArch 2025 quarter had grown 3.5% compared to 584,031 units in the March 2024 quarter