Maruti Suzuki Q4 consolidated net profit dips 1% year on year to 3911 Crore; recommends dividend

Q4 Results: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd consolidated net profit during Q4 declined 1% lower year on year to to 3911 Crore,. It has also recommended dividend

Ujjval Jauhari
Published25 Apr 2025, 02:36 PM IST
Q4 Results: Maruti Suzuki Q4 consolidated net profit comes marginally lower
Q4 Results: Maruti Suzuki Q4 consolidated net profit comes marginally lower

Q4 Results: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd consolidated net profit during Q4 declined 1%  year on year to to 3911 Crore, Maruti Suzuki also recommends dividend

Maruti Suzuki Q4 Results details

Maruti Suzuki reported consolidated net profit during the January- December 2025 quarter at 3911 Crore came 1% lower compared to 3952 crore in the same period last year.

Maruti Suzuki revenues from operations at 40920.1 crore grew 6.6% year on year compared to 38471.2 crore in the year ago quarter.

Maruti Suzuki's sales volume at 604,635 units during the MArch 2025 quarter had grown 3.5% compared to 584,031 units in the March 2024 quarter

 

More to come

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsMaruti Suzuki Q4 consolidated net profit dips 1% year on year to 3911 Crore; recommends dividend
MoreLess
First Published:25 Apr 2025, 02:36 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Markets

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.