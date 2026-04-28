Maruti Suzuki Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Net profit may rise 12%, revenue growth seen at 26% YoY led by volumes, higher ASPs

Maruti Suzuki Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Maruti Suzuki India, the largest passenger car maker in India, will announce its Q4 results today. The board of directors of the auto major is scheduled to meet today, 28 April 2026, to consider and approve the financial results for the fourth quarter of FY26 and for the full financial year 2025-2026.
The company’s board is also expected to recommend dividend, if any, on equity shares of the company for the financial year 2025-26.
Maruti Suzuki is expected to report a mixed set of Q4 results. While the company’s revenue growth is estimated to be strong, analysts are divided on the profitability. Margin is likely to expand, supported by operating leverage.
The company’s net profit in Q4FY26 is expected to rise 12% to ₹4,156 crore from ₹3,711 crore in the year-ago period, according to Mint poll of five brokerages. Maruti Suzuki is expected to post strong revenue growth of 26% at ₹51,250 crore as compared to ₹40,674 crore, year-on-year (YoY), driven by higher volumes and improved realisations.
Maruti Suzuki’s volumes in the March quarter is seen growth 11.8% to 6,76,209 units from 6,04,635 units, YoY.
At the operating level, EBITDA is expected to jump nearly 38% YoY, while EBITDA margins are expected to improve by 104 bps YoY and 36 bps QoQ, supported by higher sales of new models (Victorious and e-Vitara) and increased export volumes.
Maruti Suzuki share price was trading flat ahead of teh Q4 results today.
Stay tuned to this segment for Maruti Suzuki Q4 results live updates.
JM Financial expects Maruti Suzuki’s net profit in Q4FY26 to rise 16.7% to ₹4,329 crore from ₹3,711.1 crore, while revenue to grow 28.4% to ₹52,207 crore from ₹40,673.8 crore, YoY, led by increase in volume and better realisation due to higher share of exports and lower discounts.
EBITDA is estimated to rise 49.1% to ₹6,359 crore from ₹4,264.7 crore, while EBITDA margin is seen improving by 170 bps to 12.2% from 10.5%, YoY.
Axis Securities expects Maruti Suzuki’s total revenue to grow by 25.3% YoY, driven by an 11.8% YoY increase in volumes and 12% YoY growth in ASPs over the past year. This growth is supported by an improved product mix, with a higher UV contribution at 32.5% in Q4FY26 compared to 31.6% in Q4FY25, along with a stronger export mix of 20.4% versus 14.1% in the same period, and the impact of new product launches.
EBITDA margins for Maruti Suzuki are expected to improve by ~104 bps YoY and 36 bps QoQ, supported by higher sales of new models (Victorious and e-Vitara) and increased export volumes, said the brokerage firm.
SUV volumes remained strong, but small car sales moderated. Improved realization, exports mix and weaker INR should aid revenue growth of 26% YoY. EBITDA margin is expected to decline by 40 bps YoY due to RM inflation and lower other income is likely to keep the PAT flattish YoY, said PL Capital.
At the operating level, EBITDA is expected to jump nearly 38% YoY, while EBITDA margins are expected to improve by 104 bps YoY and 36 bps QoQ, supported by higher sales of new models (Victorious and e-Vitara) and increased export volumes.
Maruti Suzuki’s volumes in the March quarter is seen growth 11.8% to 6,76,209 units from 6,04,635 units, YoY.
Maruti Suzuki’s net profit in Q4FY26 is expected to rise 12% to ₹4,156 crore from ₹3,711 crore in the year-ago period, according to Mint poll of five brokerages. The company is expected to post strong revenue growth of 26% at ₹51,250 crore as compared to ₹40,674 crore, year-on-year (YoY), driven by higher volumes and improved realisations.
Maruti Suzuki share price traded flat ahead of the Q4 results today. The auto stock opened marginally lower at ₹13,215.00 apiece as against its previous close of ₹13,225.65 on the BSE. The stock rose as much as 0.6% to ₹13,305.55 apiece on the BSE. Maruti Suzuki shares were trading 0.34% lower at ₹13,181.00 apiece.
Maruti Suzuki is expected to report a mixed set of Q4 results. While the company’s revenue growth is estimated to be strong, analysts are divided on the profitability. Margin is likely to expand, supported by operating leverage.
The company’s board is also expected to recommend dividend, if any, on equity shares of the company for the financial year 2025-26.
Maruti Suzuki India, the largest passenger car maker in India, will announce its Q4 results today. The board of directors of the auto major is scheduled to meet today, 28 April 2026, to consider and approve the financial results for the fourth quarter of FY26 and for the full financial year 2025-2026.
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
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