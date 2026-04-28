Maruti Suzuki Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Net profit may rise 12%, revenue growth seen at 26% YoY led by volumes, higher ASPs

Maruti Suzuki Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Maruti Suzuki India, the largest passenger car maker in India, will announce its Q4 results today. The board of directors of the auto major is scheduled to meet today, 28 April 2026, to consider and approve the financial results for the fourth quarter of FY26 and for the full financial year 2025-2026.

The company’s board is also expected to recommend dividend, if any, on equity shares of the company for the financial year 2025-26.

Maruti Suzuki Q4 Results Preview

Maruti Suzuki is expected to report a mixed set of Q4 results. While the company’s revenue growth is estimated to be strong, analysts are divided on the profitability. Margin is likely to expand, supported by operating leverage.

The company’s net profit in Q4FY26 is expected to rise 12% to ₹4,156 crore from ₹3,711 crore in the year-ago period, according to Mint poll of five brokerages. Maruti Suzuki is expected to post strong revenue growth of 26% at ₹51,250 crore as compared to ₹40,674 crore, year-on-year (YoY), driven by higher volumes and improved realisations.

Maruti Suzuki’s volumes in the March quarter is seen growth 11.8% to 6,76,209 units from 6,04,635 units, YoY.

At the operating level, EBITDA is expected to jump nearly 38% YoY, while EBITDA margins are expected to improve by 104 bps YoY and 36 bps QoQ, supported by higher sales of new models (Victorious and e-Vitara) and increased export volumes.

Maruti Suzuki share price was trading flat ahead of teh Q4 results today.

Stay tuned to this segment for Maruti Suzuki Q4 results live updates.