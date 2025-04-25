Maruti Suzuki Q4 Results: Auto major declares final dividend of ₹135 per share for FY25

Maruti Suzuki India, the largest passenger car maker in India, announced its Q4 results today, April 25. Along with Maruti Suzuki Q4 results, the board of directors of the company also approved a dividend for its shareholders.

The board of directors of Maruti Suzuki declared a final dividend of ₹135 per share to its shareholders for Financial Year 2024-2025. The total dividend amount for FY25 aggregates to ₹4,244.4 crore.

In FY24, the company paid a dividend of ₹125 per share, aggregating to ₹3,930 crore.

“The Board of Directors at their meeting considered and recommended a final dividend aggregating ₹42,444 million i.e. ₹135 per share (Nominal value ₹5 per share) (Previous Year ₹39,300 million i.e. ₹125 per share) for the financial year 2024-25 which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting,” Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

Maruti Suzuki Dividend Record Date Maruti Suzuki has also announced the dividend record date and the dividend payment date for its shareholders.

Maruti Suzuki dividend record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders to receive the dividend, is set on 1 August 2025, Friday. Shareholders whose names are registered with the company as on the record date of August 1 will only be eligible to receive the dividend.

The dividend payment date is set as on 3 September 2025.

“The dividend on equity shares for the year ended 31st March 2025, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be paid to the Members as at the close of business hours on Friday, the 1st August 2025 (Record Date). The date of payment of dividend is 3rd September 2025,” Maruti Suzuki said.

Maruti Suzuki Q4 Results Maruti Suzuki’s net profit in the fourth quarter of FY25 fell 4.3% to ₹3,711 crore from ₹3,879 crore in the year-ago period.

The auto major’s revenue in Q4FY25 increased 6.4% to ₹40,674 crore from ₹38,235 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

At the operational level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) during the March 2025 quarter declined 9% to ₹4,264 crore from ₹4,685 crore, while EBITDA margin contracted by 150 basis points (bps) to 10.5% from 12.3%, YoY.

At 2:30 PM, Maruti Suzuki shares were trading 0.93% lower at ₹11,790.00 apiece on the BSE.