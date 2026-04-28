Maruti Suzuki Q4 Results: PAT falls 7% to ₹3,591 crore on higher costs; ₹140 final dividend announced

Maruti Suzuki India, the country’s largest automaker, announced its financial performance for the March-ended quarter and financial year ended March 31 today during market hours, reporting an in-line operational performance as strong revenue growth was offset by pressure on profitability from higher input costs.
The domestic passenger vehicle maker reported a 28.2% jump in revenue from operations to ₹52,449 crore in Q4, compared with ₹40,909 crore in the same period last year.
Despite the healthy rise in top line, the company posted a 7% year-on-year decline in net profit to ₹3,591 crore, impacted by elevated raw material and operating costs.
Its total expenses during the reporting quarter jumped to ₹48,113 crore, a sharp rise from ₹37,576 crore in the year-ago period, as higher steel, aluminium and freight costs pushed up input expenses, while automakers remained cautious about taking steep price hikes amid demand sensitivity.
The higher input and operating costs also weighed on the company’s margins, which remained largely flat at 11.7%, while EBITDA rose 27.1% year-on-year to ₹6,156 crore. Rising raw material expenses continued to cap profitability despite the healthy sales growth.
The company sold 676,209 units to dealers during the reporting quarter, marking an 11.8% jump from 604,635 units sold in Q4FY25.
Demand for small cars revived following the GST rate cuts in September, while strong festive demand helped total annual sales rise to 2,422,713 units in FY26 from 2,234,266 units in FY25.
For FY26, the company registered revenue of ₹1,74,369.5 crore, marking a growth of 20.2% over FY25, while it also achieved its all-time high net profit of ₹14,445.4 crore, higher than ₹14,297.6 crore reported in FY25.
The company also announced a final dividend of ₹140 per share for FY26 along with its March quarter performance. It has fixed Wednesday, July 7, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for the dividend. The payout will be made on Wednesday, September 9, as per the company’s earnings filing.
“The Board of Directors at its meeting held on April 28, 2026 considered and recommended a final dividend aggregating to ₹44,016 million, i.e. ₹140 per share (nominal value ₹5 per share) (previous year ₹42,444 million, i.e. ₹135 per share) for the financial year 2025-26, which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting,” the company said in its earnings filing.
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