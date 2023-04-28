Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the biggest automaker in India, reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,670.8 crore for quarter ended March of the financial year 2022–23 (Q4FY23), a 42.4% year-on-year (YoY) growth from the profit of ₹1,875.8 crore in the comparable quarter of the prior financial year.

The total revenue from operations for the reviewed quarter was ₹32,059.6 crore, a jump of 19.85% year over year from ₹26,749.2 crore.

In comparison to the same quarter previous year, the company's overall expenses for the quarter surged 18% to ₹29,546.9 crore from ₹25,024.2 crore.

Maruti Suzuki Q4: Profit jumps 42% YoY

The company stated that it sold 5,14,927 vehicles in total during the March quarter, an increase of 5.3% from the same time last year. In Q4FY23, sales in the domestic market increased 7.1% on year to 4,50,208 units.

Following Q4FY23 earnings four brokerages have maintained 'buy' rating for the Maruti Suzuki stock. Let's look at what the brokerages are saying about automakers March quarter earnings.

Nuvama Institutional Equities

As per brokerage's analysis, revenue increased by 20% on-year to ₹32,059.6 crore, almost in line with expectations. Volume increased by 5% YoY to 514,927 units, and realisation increased by 14% YoY to ₹622,379/unit. EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, increased 38% YoY, slightly below expectation. EBITDA margin increased to 10.5% by 140 basis points YoY/70 basis points QoQ.

According to the brokerage's report, the company is on track to increase its market share from 43% in FY23 to 46% in FY25E thanks to newly released launches for all types of consumers, including entry-level, upgrader, off-roading, and premium SUVs. Overall, the brokerage firm reiterates 'buy' rating with unchanged target price of ₹10,300.

"The company remains the undisputed leader in the non-SUV space with a market share of 68% in FY23. We expect this share to get a further push owing to its strong brand and wide distribution network, not to mention low competitive intensity. In SUVs – its weak point historically – the company shall gain share driven by its aggressive model action plan. Recent launches such as Grand Vitara, Fronx and Jimny have received a positive response, and upcoming products include a mid-size SUV and strong Hybrids for existing models. MSIL’s SUV market share could thus rise from 19% in FY23 to 26% in FY25E, pushing up its total PV market share from 43% in FY23 to 46% in FY25E," said the brokerage.

Motilal Oswal

The negative product mix and FX impact, according to the brokerage's analysis, were the main causes of the 4QFY23 miss. The company is anticipated to outpace industry growth of 5-7% in FY24, driven by new products, leading to increases in market share and margin recovery. Chip shortages and commodity inflation could pose risks to the brokerage houses estimates.

"Stable growth in domestic passenger vehicle and a favorable product lifecycle augur well for MSIL. We expect market share gains and margin recovery in FY24, led by an improvement in supplies, a favorable product lifecycle, mix and operating leverage. We marginally lower our FY24E/FY25E EPS by 1%/3% to factor in high capital expenditure and resultant lower treasury income," said the brokerage.

Axis Securities

The brokerage stated in its research that Maruti's financial results were generally consistent with its own and the market's projections. With the addition of the 5-door, Jimny and Baleno-based SUV coupe Fronx, the business now offers a stronger selection of SUVs, including the All-New Brezza and Grand Vitara in the SUV market.

"The higher share of premium SUVs in the sales mix will drive the revenue/EBITDA/PAT growth in FY23-25E.We make no material earnings changes post today's results. We value the stock at 27 times of its FY25 EPS and arrive at a TP of ₹9,400 (from ₹9,750 earlier). The TP implies an upside of 11% from the CMP. With growth drivers intact, we maintain our 'buy' rating on the stock," said the brokerage.

Reliance Securities

According to the brokerage house's analysis, the company's 4QFY23 performance was muted as its EBITDA margin was 10.5% compared to their forecast of 10.8%. Revenue climbed by 20% year over year to ₹32,059.6 crore, 1.5% below their estimate, as a result of a poorer model mix brought on by limitations in semiconductor supply. Average selling price (ASP) growth of 14% YoY to Rs. 6,22,379 and volume growth of 5% YoY to 5,14,927 units led revenue growth. Due to decreased non-operating income, which fell 14% quarter over quarter, its PAT climbed by 43% YoY (up 12% QoQ) to ₹2,670.8 crore, falling 6.9% short of their estimate.

"In view of the strong products basket, likely margin expansion, export potential, strong return ratios and likely market share gain post new UV launches, we reiterate our 'buy' rating on the stock with a revised target price of ₹10,700," said the brokerage.

