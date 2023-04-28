Maruti Suzuki Q4FY23 profit jumps 42% YoY; here's what brokerages say

"The company remains the undisputed leader in the non-SUV space with a market share of 68% in FY23. We expect this share to get a further push owing to its strong brand and wide distribution network, not to mention low competitive intensity. In SUVs – its weak point historically – the company shall gain share driven by its aggressive model action plan. Recent launches such as Grand Vitara, Fronx and Jimny have received a positive response, and upcoming products include a mid-size SUV and strong Hybrids for existing models. MSIL’s SUV market share could thus rise from 19% in FY23 to 26% in FY25E, pushing up its total PV market share from 43% in FY23 to 46% in FY25E," said the brokerage.