Maruti Suzuki reports highest-ever monthly sales at 2,06,434 units in October ahead of Muhurat Trading session

Maruti Suzuki India reported its highest-ever monthly sales in October 2024 on Friday, November 1, logging a four per cent rise year-on-year (YoY) to 2,06,434 units, compared to 1,99,217 units sold in the corresponding month last year. India's largest passenger car manufacturer reported the feat hours before the special one-hour Muhurat Trading session scheduled between 6:00-7:10 pm on the bourses.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India will likely be in focus during the Muhurat Trading session after the auto major reported the highest-ever sales in the month under review. The ongoing festival season and deep discounts offered by various automakers in India have invariably helped automotive dealers sell more cars in October.

Maruti Suzuki India's October sales Maruti Suzuki India's total domestic passenger vehicle sales were 1,59,591 units last month, compared with 1,68,047 units in the year-ago month, logging a five-per cent decline YoY. The sales of mini-segment cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, declined to 10,687 units from 14,568 units in October 2023.

The sales of compact cars, including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and WagonR, declined to 65,948 units over 80,662 units in the year-ago month. Utility vehicles, comprising Brezza, Grand Vitara, Ertiga and XL6, clocked sales of 70,644 units last month compared to 59,147 units earlier.

Sales of the van Eeco were 11,653 units last month, up from 12,975 units the same month last year, while those of the light commercial vehicle Super Carry stood at 3,539 units, up from 3,894 units earlier. Maruti Suzuki India's exports in October stood at 33,168 units, over 21,951 units in the same month last year.

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki India recently reached a significant milestone, with its Manesar facility crossing the 1 crore cumulative production mark. The Manesar plant achieved this feat in 18 years, making it the fastest among Suzuki's global automobile manufacturing facilities to reach the 1 crore production milestone.

The facility, which commenced operations in October 2006, is spread over 600 acres and manufactures a range of models, including Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, Ciaz, Dzire, Wagon R, S-Presso, and Celerio. These vehicles serve domestic and international markets, with exports reaching regions such as Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and neighbouring Asian countries.

Since its inception, Maruti Suzuki has produced over 3.1 crore vehicles, reinforcing its leadership in the Indian automotive industry. Maruti Suzuki India Limited also started the export of its acclaimed 'Made-in-India' SUV, the Fronx. Shares of Maruti Suzuki India last settled 1.59 per cent lower at ₹11,080.60 apiece on the BSE.

Maruti Suzuki Q2 Results Maruti Suzuki India reported a 17 per cent YoY fall in its net profit to ₹3,069 crore for the second quarter of FY25. The company's revenue remained flat amid a decline in domestic sales volumes and a slowdown in demand. The auto major's operating performance for the quarter ended September 2024 also weakened, with its margin witnessing contraction.

Net profit for the quarter declined due to a provision of ₹837.6 crore resulting from the withdrawal of the indexation benefit and change in the tax rate on long-term capital gains on debt mutual funds as per the Finance Act 2024.