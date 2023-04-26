Shares of Maruti Suzuki Ltd rose 0.4% higher on Wednesday's early trade, ahead of the automakers Q4FY23 results today. Analysts expect that the company will see decent revenue growth in Q4FY23 due to healthy volumes, better average selling prices, and an improved product mix. On Tuesday, shares of the company closed flat at ₹8,468.90.

Maruti Suzuki's sales during the March quarter increased by 5.4% on year to 5.14 lakh units thanks to strong festive demand, the easing of supply chain constraints, and the introduction of new models.

Brokerages predict that earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA), will grow better than top-line revenue in Q4 FY23, up to 22.4% sequentially to ₹3,466 crore.

The company's net profit increased by more than double to ₹2,351 crore during Q3FY23, while operating revenue increased by about 25% to ₹29,044 crore.