Maruti Suzuki rises on Wednesday's early trade ahead of Q4FY231 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 09:28 AM IST
- Maruti Suzuki's sales during the March quarter increased by 5.4% on year to 5.14 lakh units thanks to strong festive demand, the easing of supply chain constraints, and the introduction of new models.
Shares of Maruti Suzuki Ltd rose 0.4% higher on Wednesday's early trade, ahead of the automakers Q4FY23 results today. Analysts expect that the company will see decent revenue growth in Q4FY23 due to healthy volumes, better average selling prices, and an improved product mix. On Tuesday, shares of the company closed flat at ₹8,468.90.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×