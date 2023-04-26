Maruti Suzuki rises on Wednesday's early trade ahead of Q4FY23

Shares of Maruti Suzuki Ltd rose 0.4% higher on Wednesday's early trade, ahead of the automakers Q4FY23 results today. Analysts expect that the company will see decent revenue growth in Q4FY23 due to healthy volumes, better average selling prices, and an improved product mix. On Tuesday, shares of the company closed flat at ₹8,468.90.

