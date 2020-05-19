Maruti Suzuki rises over 3% on sale of 5,000 cars after resuming operations

MUMBAI : Shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd rose as much as 3.73% in Tuesday's trading session after the company said it has sold over 5,000 cars in the last few days after resuming operations.

After hitting an intraday high of ₹4,899.65 apiece, At 02:45 pm, the stock was trading 2% higher at ₹4,816.30 apiece on the BSE, while, the benchmark index Sensex rose 0.62% to 30,214.27 points.

The company, in a regulatory filing on Sunday, said it has resumed operations at its Gurgaon production plant from 18 May adhering to all the government guidelines. Maruti's Manesar plant resumed operations on 12 May, with around 2,000 workers working on a single shift basis, after around 40 days of closure in the wake of the nationwide lockdown

The company’s retail network comprises 3,086 showrooms across 1,964 towns and cities. It said that the remaining showrooms would open in due course if they are not in the containment zone or if not specifically restricted by any local guidelines.

According to analysts at JM Financial, people are likely to prefer personal mobility due to covid-19 outbreak. "We expect gradual recovery by end calendar year 2020. We estimate revenue / EPS CAGR of 4% / 15% over FY20-22 and maintain BUY with revised Mar’21 target price of ₹5,200 (21 times forward earnings)," the brokerage said in a report.

As walk-in enquiries may remain depressed, Maruti Suzuki has scaled up digital initiatives to promote sales. Production facilities are re-opening and ramp-up is likely to be gradual.

Maruti Suzuki reported 27.7% year-on-year fall in consolidated profit at ₹1,322.3 crore against ₹1,830.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year, while revenue dipped 15.2% to ₹18,207.7 crore over ₹21,473.1 crore for the same quarter last year.

"Maruti possesses healthy balance sheet with net cash on books less than ₹35,000 crore with core average RoIC placed at healthy 22%. Prevailing valuations, however, provide little comfort with Maruti is currently trading at 26 times P/E on FY2022E," said analysts at ICICI Securities in a result review note. They have ‘reduce’ rating on the stock with a target price of ₹4,650.

